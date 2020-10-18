Ski Resorts Set to Reopen

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 4,642 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 148 positives or a 3.19 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 124,121 test results were reported, yielding 1,242 positives or a 1.00 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.08 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 10.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.5 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this past week.

FOCUS ZONE 9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 - 10/17) % Positive Day Prior (10/16) % Positive Yesterday (10/17) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.86% 5.29% 4.92% 4.92% Queens % red-zone focus area % positive 2.97% 3.36% 2.37% 2.39% 1.89% Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 9.77% 4.54% 5.05% 2.22% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 12.41% 4.62% 6.47% 1.04% All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.13% 4.42% 4.34% 3.19% Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.18% 1.16% 1.11% 1.08% Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included 1.02% 1.01% 1.06% 1.02% 1.00%

9/27-10/3 10/4- 10/10 Week to Date (10/11 - 10/17) Day Prior (10/16) Yesterday (10/17) Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas 21.8% 17.6% 11.5% 10.5% 10.6%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 913 (-16)

Patients Newly Admitted - 118

Hospital Counties - 42

Number ICU - 200 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 102 (-1)

Total Discharges - 78,362 (+127)

Deaths - 7

Total Deaths - 25,644

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.6% 0.9% Central New York 1.2% 0.7% 1.2% Finger Lakes 1.5% 0.9% 1.3% Long Island 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.8% 1.6% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% New York City 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% North Country 0.5% 0.3% 0.7% Southern Tier 1.6% 1.4% 0.9% Western New York 1.4% 1.4% 1.6%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 1.60% 1.20% 1.5% Brooklyn 1.40% 1.50% 1.5% Manhattan 0.70% 0.70% 0.6% Queens 1.20% 1.30% 0.9% Staten Island 1.40% 1.40% 1.4%

Of the 484,281 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,416 18 Allegany 205 5 Broome 2,896 52 Cattaraugus 403 4 Cayuga 289 5 Chautauqua 796 7 Chemung 1,244 45 Chenango 313 9 Clinton 197 5 Columbia 647 6 Cortland 406 7 Delaware 159 0 Dutchess 5,328 10 Erie 12,451 58 Essex 192 2 Franklin 77 0 Fulton 359 1 Genesee 371 0 Greene 472 7 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 370 2 Jefferson 188 2 Lewis 56 1 Livingston 239 0 Madison 533 2 Monroe 6,707 36 Montgomery 254 0 Nassau 48,596 102 Niagara 1,958 12 NYC 254,352 612 Oneida 2,593 7 Onondaga 5,011 34 Ontario 576 17 Orange 13,169 30 Orleans 362 2 Oswego 584 2 Otsego 364 0 Putnam 1,736 5 Rensselaer 1,027 6 Rockland 17,171 46 Saratoga 1,207 5 Schenectady 1,498 7 Schoharie 100 0 Schuyler 88 2 Seneca 127 1 St. Lawrence 358 3 Steuben 857 10 Suffolk 48,029 88 Sullivan 1,675 1 Tioga 435 11 Tompkins 540 6 Ulster 2,411 9 Warren 438 1 Washington 326 0 Wayne 379 2 Westchester 39,476 78 Wyoming 166 3 Yates 88 4

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,644. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: