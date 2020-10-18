Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 87 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,975 in the last 365 days.

Ski Resorts Set to Reopen

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 4,642 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 148 positives or a 3.19 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 124,121 test results were reported, yielding 1,242 positives or a 1.00 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.08 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 10.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.5 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this past week.

 

FOCUS ZONE

9/27-10/3 % Positive

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

Week to Date (10/11 - 10/17) % Positive

Day Prior (10/16) % Positive

Yesterday (10/17) % Positive

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

6.69%

5.86%

5.29%

4.92%

4.92%

Queens % red-zone focus area % positive

2.97%

3.36%

2.37%

2.39%

1.89%

Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive

12.29%

9.77%

4.54%

5.05%

2.22%

Orange red-zone focus area % positive

24.64%

12.41%

4.62%

6.47%

1.04%

All red-zone focus area % positive

6.91%

6.13%

4.42%

4.34%

3.19%

Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included

1.25%

1.18%

1.16%

1.11%

1.08%

Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included

1.02%

1.01%

1.06%

1.02%

1.00%

 

 

9/27-10/3 

10/4- 10/10 

Week to Date (10/11 - 10/17)

Day Prior (10/16)

Yesterday (10/17)

Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas

21.8%

17.6%

11.5%

10.5%

10.6%

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 913 (-16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 118
  • Hospital Counties - 42
  • Number ICU - 200 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 102 (-1)
  • Total Discharges - 78,362 (+127)
  • Deaths - 7
  • Total Deaths - 25,644

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

0.7%

0.6%

0.9%

Central New York

1.2%

0.7%

1.2%

Finger Lakes

1.5%

0.9%

1.3%

Long Island

1.1%

1.0%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson

1.8%

1.6%

1.4%

Mohawk Valley

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

New York City

1.2%

1.2%

1.1%

North Country

0.5%

0.3%

0.7%

Southern Tier

1.6%

1.4%

0.9%

Western New York

1.4%

1.4%

1.6%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Bronx

1.60%

1.20%

1.5%

Brooklyn

1.40%

1.50%

1.5%

Manhattan

0.70%

0.70%

0.6%

Queens

1.20%

1.30%

0.9%

Staten Island

1.40%

1.40%

1.4%

 

Of the 484,281 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,416

18

Allegany

205

5

Broome

2,896

52

Cattaraugus

403

4

Cayuga

289

5

Chautauqua

796

7

Chemung

1,244

45

Chenango

313

9

Clinton

197

5

Columbia

647

6

Cortland

406

7

Delaware

159

0

Dutchess

5,328

10

Erie

12,451

58

Essex

192

2

Franklin

77

0

Fulton

359

1

Genesee

371

0

Greene

472

7

Hamilton

16

0

Herkimer

370

2

Jefferson

188

2

Lewis

56

1

Livingston

239

0

Madison

533

2

Monroe

6,707

36

Montgomery

254

0

Nassau

48,596

102

Niagara

1,958

12

NYC

254,352

612

Oneida

2,593

7

Onondaga

5,011

34

Ontario

576

17

Orange

13,169

30

Orleans

362

2

Oswego

584

2

Otsego

364

0

Putnam

1,736

5

Rensselaer

1,027

6

Rockland

17,171

46

Saratoga

1,207

5

Schenectady

1,498

7

Schoharie

100

0

Schuyler

88

2

Seneca

127

1

St. Lawrence

358

3

Steuben

857

10

Suffolk

48,029

88

Sullivan

1,675

1

Tioga

435

11

Tompkins

540

6

Ulster

2,411

9

Warren

438

1

Washington

326

0

Wayne

379

2

Westchester

39,476

78

Wyoming

166

3

Yates

88

4

 

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,644. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Chemung

1

Erie

1

Manhattan

2

Queens

1

Westchester

1

You just read:

Ski Resorts Set to Reopen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.