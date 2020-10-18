Ski Resorts Set to Reopen
Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 4,642 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 148 positives or a 3.19 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 124,121 test results were reported, yielding 1,242 positives or a 1.00 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.08 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 10.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.5 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this past week.
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
9/27-10/3 % Positive
|
10/4- 10/10 % Positive
|
Week to Date (10/11 - 10/17) % Positive
|
Day Prior (10/16) % Positive
|
Yesterday (10/17) % Positive
|
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|
6.69%
|
5.86%
|
5.29%
|
4.92%
|
4.92%
|
Queens % red-zone focus area % positive
|
2.97%
|
3.36%
|
2.37%
|
2.39%
|
1.89%
|
Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive
|
12.29%
|
9.77%
|
4.54%
|
5.05%
|
2.22%
|
Orange red-zone focus area % positive
|
24.64%
|
12.41%
|
4.62%
|
6.47%
|
1.04%
|
All red-zone focus area % positive
|
6.91%
|
6.13%
|
4.42%
|
4.34%
|
3.19%
|
Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included
|
1.25%
|
1.18%
|
1.16%
|
1.11%
|
1.08%
|
Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included
|
1.02%
|
1.01%
|
1.06%
|
1.02%
|
1.00%
|
|
9/27-10/3
|
10/4- 10/10
|
Week to Date (10/11 - 10/17)
|
Day Prior (10/16)
|
Yesterday (10/17)
|
Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas
|
21.8%
|
17.6%
|
11.5%
|
10.5%
|
10.6%
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 913 (-16)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 118
- Hospital Counties - 42
- Number ICU - 200 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 102 (-1)
- Total Discharges - 78,362 (+127)
- Deaths - 7
- Total Deaths - 25,644
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
0.9%
|
Central New York
|
1.2%
|
0.7%
|
1.2%
|
Finger Lakes
|
1.5%
|
0.9%
|
1.3%
|
Long Island
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|
1.1%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
1.4%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
New York City
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|
1.1%
|
North Country
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|
0.7%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.6%
|
1.4%
|
0.9%
|
Western New York
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
1.6%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
Bronx
|
1.60%
|
1.20%
|
1.5%
|
Brooklyn
|
1.40%
|
1.50%
|
1.5%
|
Manhattan
|
0.70%
|
0.70%
|
0.6%
|
Queens
|
1.20%
|
1.30%
|
0.9%
|
Staten Island
|
1.40%
|
1.40%
|
1.4%
Of the 484,281 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
3,416
|
18
|
Allegany
|
205
|
5
|
Broome
|
2,896
|
52
|
Cattaraugus
|
403
|
4
|
Cayuga
|
289
|
5
|
Chautauqua
|
796
|
7
|
Chemung
|
1,244
|
45
|
Chenango
|
313
|
9
|
Clinton
|
197
|
5
|
Columbia
|
647
|
6
|
Cortland
|
406
|
7
|
Delaware
|
159
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
5,328
|
10
|
Erie
|
12,451
|
58
|
Essex
|
192
|
2
|
Franklin
|
77
|
0
|
Fulton
|
359
|
1
|
Genesee
|
371
|
0
|
Greene
|
472
|
7
|
Hamilton
|
16
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
370
|
2
|
Jefferson
|
188
|
2
|
Lewis
|
56
|
1
|
Livingston
|
239
|
0
|
Madison
|
533
|
2
|
Monroe
|
6,707
|
36
|
Montgomery
|
254
|
0
|
Nassau
|
48,596
|
102
|
Niagara
|
1,958
|
12
|
NYC
|
254,352
|
612
|
Oneida
|
2,593
|
7
|
Onondaga
|
5,011
|
34
|
Ontario
|
576
|
17
|
Orange
|
13,169
|
30
|
Orleans
|
362
|
2
|
Oswego
|
584
|
2
|
Otsego
|
364
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1,736
|
5
|
Rensselaer
|
1,027
|
6
|
Rockland
|
17,171
|
46
|
Saratoga
|
1,207
|
5
|
Schenectady
|
1,498
|
7
|
Schoharie
|
100
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
88
|
2
|
Seneca
|
127
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
358
|
3
|
Steuben
|
857
|
10
|
Suffolk
|
48,029
|
88
|
Sullivan
|
1,675
|
1
|
Tioga
|
435
|
11
|
Tompkins
|
540
|
6
|
Ulster
|
2,411
|
9
|
Warren
|
438
|
1
|
Washington
|
326
|
0
|
Wayne
|
379
|
2
|
Westchester
|
39,476
|
78
|
Wyoming
|
166
|
3
|
Yates
|
88
|
4
Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,644. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Erie
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
2
|
Queens
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1