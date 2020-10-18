Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,966 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (17th October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 17 October 2020 confirm 135 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 10,590.

130 contacts and alerts: Kampala (47), Mbarara (15), Adjumani (8), Moyo (7), Pader (6), Gulu (5), Bugiri (3), Busia (3), Mbale (3), Sironko (3), Terego (3), Butaleja (2), Koboko (2), Luwero (2), Mukono (3), Tororo (2), Yumbe (2), Arua (1) Bududua (1), Buikwe (1), Bulambuli (1), Jinja (1), Kapchorwa (1), Kibuku (1), Kyotera (1), Lira (1), Sheema (1), Masaka (3) Iganga (1)

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (17th October 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.