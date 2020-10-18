Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (17th October 2020)
Results of COVID-19 tests done on 17 October 2020 confirm 135 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 10,590.
130 contacts and alerts: Kampala (47), Mbarara (15), Adjumani (8), Moyo (7), Pader (6), Gulu (5), Bugiri (3), Busia (3), Mbale (3), Sironko (3), Terego (3), Butaleja (2), Koboko (2), Luwero (2), Mukono (3), Tororo (2), Yumbe (2), Arua (1) Bududua (1), Buikwe (1), Bulambuli (1), Jinja (1), Kapchorwa (1), Kibuku (1), Kyotera (1), Lira (1), Sheema (1), Masaka (3) Iganga (1)