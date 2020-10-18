MPLA shows solidarity with covid-19' victim family

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 18 - Ruling MPLA party has expressed solidarity with families and friends of covid-19 pandemic's victims, with stress to physicians and nurses who died from pandemic.,

This was during the 13th Extraordinary Meeting of the Secretariat of Politburo of the ruling party, held on Friday and Saturday.

MPLA encourages the physicians, health and paramilitary staff who spare no effort to save the life of the Angolans infected with Covid-19.

Angola’s governing party urges all its militants, sympathizers and friends to strictly take the front line in the fight against the pandemic.

Until Friday, Angola reported 7,222 positive case of Covid-19, 234 deaths, 3,012 recovered and 3.976 active patients.

At the end of the meeting, chaired by the vice president of the party, Luísa Damião, the participants discussed the process related to the Integrated Programme for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), having recommended speed up in the execution projects.

The participants also welcomed the State-of-the-Nation Address delivered by the head of State, Joao Lourence at National Assembly, on 15 October, that marked the start of the Parliamentary year.