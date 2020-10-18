President mourns death of ambassador Vilinga

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 18 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço has regretted the death of the Angolan Ambassador Isaías Jaime Vilinga, occurred on Saturday in Luanda, according to a document from the President’s Press Office released on Saturday.,

The note states that Joao Lourenço extended, on behalf of Executive, his family and his own “ deep condolences to relatives, colleagues and friends of the diseased”.

In his massage, the President praised the role of the diseased, to whom he described as patriot who committed to the cause of National Independence and raising the image of Angola in the world”.

He also highlighted Jaime Vilinga in the way he performed his duties with zeal dedication in several countries he represented Angola as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador.

“In this time that we are remembering with deep sadness the death of this figure of the Angolan contemporary nationalism, I want to express our unfailing solidarity with the bereaved family”, concluded the President.

Isaías Jaime Vilinga was born on 4 March, 1939 in Bailundo, central Huambo province.

He was Angolan extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Mozambique, Greece, Sweden.

He was also vice governor of coastal Benguela province.