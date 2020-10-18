Texas Couples Partner to Purchase Beloved Patterson’s RV Park, Renaming to Lonestar Lake Spot

The park is located on US Highway 180 West in Breckenridge, Texas.

BRECKENRIDGE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Texas couples are pleased to announce they have partnered together to purchase the old and beloved Patterson's RV Park on US Highway 180 West, in Breckenridge, Texas.Patterson’s RV Park, newly renamed as Lonestar Lake Spot , is a long-standing RV park well-known throughout the Breckenridge area. The park has been a staple for many families across the region, acting as a save haven and outdoor adventure spot for many years.In the park’s most recent news, Patterson’s RV Park has been purchased by two couples who are self-proclaimed outdoors enthusiasts. The first couple, Michael and Stacey Magovern, are from Abilene, Texas. The dynamic duo own Point Blank Safety Services, a traffic control company, and Blue Family Fund, Inc., a non-profit company which provides financial aid to families of First Responders. The Magoverns also have a lake house in Breckenridge, and Stacey Magovern is the daughter of Lin and Larry Rushing, who owned and operated Lin's and Larry's on So. 14th in Abilene for 44 years.Lonestar Lake Spot’s second set of owners, Shane and Michelle Childers, also live in Abilene, Texas. Michelle Childers grew up in Clyde, Texas, and is currently a Hospice nurse serving a wide area of west Texas. Shane Childers is a highly successful property manager and entrepreneur. The two are very excited about the new adventure, which aims to bring the old and tired park back to life.As the park’s new owners, the couples plan to add an additional 16 RV spots and at least two cabins, boasting amenities like grills, picnic tables, laundry facilities, a dog park and even a fish fillet station. They will also restore the old bait shop and add convenience items, beer, fishing supplies, and more."We are so excited about this new venture,” says Stacey Magovern. “The feedback and support we have received from the citizens of Breckenridge has been amazing. We are hoping to be operating in phase 1 by April 2021 and can’t wait to get to know our new extended camping family."For more information about Lonestar Lake Spot, please visit https://lonestarlakespot.com About the CompanyLonestar Lake Spot is owned and operated by two families - Michael and Stacey Magovern and Shane and Michelle Childers. The couples have a deep love and passion for lake life, fishing, and boating. This new venture gives them all more reasons to make Hubbard Creek Lake their home away from home.