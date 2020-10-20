3 Data Pulse has launched a Mergers & Acquisitions tool with real-time valuations powered by REAL Trends
- The Trusted Source in Real Estate Brokerage Valuations.CENTRAL FLORIDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Data Pulse is the first software solutions system in the world to establish an integrated M&A tool that offers Brokerages the opportunity to gather the information and data needed to evaluate potential growth with the click of a button. “We are so proud to be the first in the industry to be able to provide brokers with a one-click solution to company valuations in addition to tracking their M&A deals, documents, conversations, etc.” said Phillip Gagnon, President of 3 Data Pulse.
Brokers who are looking to expand their footprint in their respective markets will now be empowered with 3DP’s M&A tool to evaluate the information and consolidate their competition with a quick estimation. Not only is it easy to use, it’s powered by one of the industry’s foremost M&A experts, REAL Trends, the “Trusted Source” for Real Estate Brokerage Valuations, which has completed over 3,500 valuations in their 30 years of experience.
“We worked with 3 Data Pulse to develop a simple approach to giving mainly small brokerage firms an idea of what their firms might be worth or what others they may want to invest in are worth. It is a very simplistic outline which gives owners a means of getting a good ballpark.” - Steve Murray, President REAL Trends.
3 Data Pulse, focusing on the pillars of their business, “Recruitment, Retention, and Agent Productivity” is consistently developing and adding new features and tools to their award-winning software inorder to strengthen the development of brokerages and the success of their teams. For more information about how 3 Data Pulse can help your brokerage grow, please contact Hello@3DataPulse.com.
Phillip Gagnon
3 Data Pulse
+1 407-620-2387
Phillip@3DataPulse.com