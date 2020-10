3 Data Pulse has launched a Mergers & Acquisitions tool with real-time valuations powered by REAL Trends

- The Trusted Source in Real Estate Brokerage Valuations.

CENTRAL FLORIDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Data Pulse is the first software solutions system in the world to establish an integrated M&A tool that offers Brokerages the opportunity to gather the information and data needed to evaluate potential growth with the click of a button. “We are so proud to be the first in the industry to be able to provide brokers with a one-click solution to company valuations in addition to tracking their M&A deals, documents, conversations, etc.” said Phillip Gagnon, President of 3 Data Pulse.Brokers who are looking to expand their footprint in their respective markets will now be empowered with 3DP’s M&A tool to evaluate the information and consolidate their competition with a quick estimation. Not only is it easy to use, it’s powered by one of the industry’s foremost M&A experts, REAL Trends, the “Trusted Source” for Real Estate Brokerage Valuations, which has completed over 3,500 valuations in their 30 years of experience.“We worked with 3 Data Pulse to develop a simple approach to giving mainly small brokerage firms an idea of what their firms might be worth or what others they may want to invest in are worth. It is a very simplistic outline which gives owners a means of getting a good ballpark.” - Steve Murray, President REAL Trends.3 Data Pulse, focusing on the pillars of their business, “Recruitment, Retention, and Agent Productivity” is consistently developing and adding new features and tools to their award-winning software inorder to strengthen the development of brokerages and the success of their teams. For more information about how 3 Data Pulse can help your brokerage grow, please contact Hello@3DataPulse.com.