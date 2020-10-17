IDA Invites Submissions for Prestigious Global Footwear Awards
The Global Footwear Awards recognizes the efforts of both established and emerging footwear designers from all over the world.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Design Awards (IDA), a part of Farmani Group, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting submissions for the one-of-a-kind Global Footwear Awards (GFA) before the extended early bird deadline closes on November 23rd, 2020. On a mission to uncover and recognize visionary design talent from around the world, both established and student designers are invited to submit their most innovative and game-changing designs.
According to Hossein Farmani, president of International Design Awards (IDA), sister company to GFA, the Global Footwear Awards honors the best in the industry, addressing creativity, innovation, sustainability and social impact.
“We at IDA are very excited to create an award specifically for footwear design as we see a tremendous design potential within this field,” says Farmani. “I see a fast growing momentum of young footwear talents that truly deserve global recognitions. There are many great works that bridge art, footwear and technology together, which is extremely exciting!”
GFA offers recognition in all footwear divisions, from Fashion to Sports, and at every stage of development, from design to the manufacturing process. Over a hundred sub-categories are included. Entries are evaluated at four different levels: corporations, small businesses, independent designers and students, in order to provide a fair opportunity to each level.
The GFA Jury Panel consists of leading international professionals from different disciplines within the footwear industry, including renowned footwear professionals, major publications, retailers, institutions and influencers. Judges will particularly be on the lookout for extraordinary designers who are producing coveted and exceptional creations.
“The special part of the Global Footwear Awards is the way we evaluate designs, not by popularity, but through the lens of cross-disciplinary professionals with a long experience within the footwear industry,” adds Siramol On-Sri, GFA Project Manager. “The winning designs will truly make a mark and set examples of what true innovation and sustainability means in the footwear industry.”
Participating designers can expect a number of benefits:
Global visibility
Collaboration and market exposure opportunities
The opportunity to join the exclusive company of highly ranked innovative top design winners.
The Global Footwear Awards 2020 is now open for submissions from all over the world. For more information, visit the website at www.globalfootwearawards.com.
About Farmani Group
Established in 1985, Farmani Group is responsible for many successful awards program around the globe, including the International Design Awards (IDA), Architecture Masterprize, DNA Paris Design Awards, London International Creative Awards, Prix de la Photographie in Paris, and the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world’s most prestigious awards.
The newly created Global Footwear Awards recognizes the efforts of talented footwear designers around the world and aims to celebrate their exceptional creations at a global level, while honoring sustainable practices that will inspire the industry as a whole.
Siramol On-Sri
Farmani Group
support@globalfootwearawards.com