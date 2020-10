Luanda, ANGOLA, October 17 - Ambassador Isaías Jaime Vilinga died today (Saturday), in Luanda, victim of illness, according to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that reached Angop. ,

Isaías Jaime Vilinga, 81, was born on 4 March 1939 in Bailundo, Huambo province.

He was ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Angola to Mozambique, Greece and the Kingdom of Sweden.

Jaime Vilinga was also vice-governor of Benguela province.