Bionovate Technologies picks up semanticom for international PR

/EIN News/ -- CHAM, Switzerland and BERLIN, Oct. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Berlin public relations agency wins the business with international PR and strategic corporate communications of the medical device company Bionovate Technologies Corp. The shares of the company are traded on the Nasdaq OTC (OTCPK:BIIO).

Bionovate Technologies Corp. focuses on investments and the marketing of patents and licenses which bring healthcare and lifestyle diagnostics to your smartphone. With strong emphasis on digital transformation, the company intends to build an FDA-approved ecosystem of medical devices, biosensors and mobile applications to turn tests that were previously only done in physical labs into tests that can be carried through by anyone with a mobile device. Innovations in these fields are transforming some of the most promising, high-growth-opportunity segments in the medical device market worldwide.

Thanks to a recently executed agreement, Bionovate will hold shares in the German health tech start up Digital Diagnostics AG, which is currently developing a promising rapid corona antigen test and will shortly launch it to the markets.

Aleksandar Vucak, CEO of Bionovate: "semanticom has recognized expertise in the positioning and popular explanation of new technologies and has broad experience in international public relations for start-ups. That's why we chose the Berlin agency."

