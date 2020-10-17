Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President appoints interim governor of Uige

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 17 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday appointed Maria Fernanda Cavungo as interim Governor of northern Uíge province. ,

 

In a decree signed and made public on Friday, the Head of the Government determines that Maria Fernanda Cavungo is to exercise all the powers conferred on the Governor and those of her portfolio, as Vice-Governor for the Political, Economic and Social Sector.

 

 

The appointment of Maria Fernanda Cavungo follows the death, by illness, of the Governor of the Province of Uige, Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, occurred last Friday (09).

