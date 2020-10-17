Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 16th October 2020
Active cases: 882 New cases: 5 New tests: 150 Total confirmed: 3,649 Recovered: 2,649 (+3) Deaths: 118 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
