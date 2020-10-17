President arrives in Saurimo city

Saurimo, ANGOLA, October 17 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived this Saturday morning in the city of Saurimo, capital of the eastern province of Lunda Sul, for a working visit of a few hours. ,

On his arrival, at Deolinda Rodrigues airport, the Head of State received greetings from the provincial governor, Daniel Neto, and other entities of the State administration.

In Saurimo, President João Lourenço will inaugurate two health infrastructures built from scratch, namely the General Hospital and the Provincial Maternity of Lunda Sul.

Still in Lunda Sul, the President of the Republic will visit the diamond development pole, in the outskirts of the city of Saurimo.

He was last in the province in February 2018, where he presided over the opening ceremony of the 2018/2019 academic year.

With an estimated population of over 600,000, the province of Lunda Sul comprises the municipalities of Cacolo, Dala, Muconda and Saurimo.

Diamond mining has so far been the main economic activity in the region, followed by agriculture and subsistence fishing.