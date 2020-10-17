President heads to Lunda Sul Saturday

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 17 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is due to travel Saturday to the city of Saurimo, capital of eastern Lunda Sul province, to inaugurate two health infrastructures. ,

According to a Press Release from his Civil House, the President of the Republic will inaugurate the General Hospital and the Maternity Hospital of Lunda Sul.

João Lourenço returns to the capital of the country, Luanda, on the same day, reads the Press Note.