Ice Rinks Directed to Freeze Schedules for Two Weeks

Montpelier, Vt. – Following the decision by the State of New Hampshire to close indoor skating facilities for two weeks, Governor Phil Scott today issued an executive order prohibiting Vermont’s skating rinks from accepting new reservation for use of their facilities beginning today, October 16, at 5:00 p.m., through midnight on October 30, 2020.

Governor Scott said the directive is intended to prevent an influx of new users from high risk areas into Vermont’s ice rinks.

“As of today, New Hampshire’s skating facilities were closed by their governor for two weeks in response to outbreaks that have resulted in 158 cases of COVID-19 among 23 different ice hockey teams,” Governor Scott said. “In addition, there is an outbreak in central Vermont that may be connected to the outbreaks in New Hampshire. To reduce the risk to Vermonters, and to help sustain the progress we have made, rinks in Vermont may not take any additional reservations for the next two weeks.”

Rinks may allow their currently scheduled operations over this two-week period, provided all other existing health and safety guidance is fully implemented.

Governor Scott’s executive order also directs the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, in consultation with the Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Natural Resources, to review current recreation guidance to determine if a more aggressive response is needed to prevent further spread of COVID-19 related to activities in indoor skating, hockey and other recreational facilities.