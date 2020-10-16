F&G offering $555K for firearm and archery shooting range grants

Idaho Fish and Game enhances recreational shooting ranges through its Shooting Range Development Grant program to assist organizations or agencies to establish, upgrade, expand or otherwise improve public firearms and archery ranges in Idaho. Applications for grants are due Dec. 10, and can be found at the link below.

Organizations eligible to submit a grant application include:

Non-profit, membership-based shooting organizations having as their purpose the promotion of firearm and archery safe handling and proper care, and improving shooting technique and marksmanship (e.g., rod and gun clubs, fish and game associations, sportsmen’s clubs and firearm and archery ranges)

Units of State or local governments that own and manage shooting ranges

All applications are evaluated by Fish and Game staff and the Fish and Game Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee to determine their potential to expand and enhance safe shooting opportunities for the general public and Idaho’s hunter education program. Other considerations include the availability of matching funds and the donation of labor or materials by organization members or outside entities.

Application Process includes: