Aben Resources Announces AGM Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCBB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben or the Company) announces the results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated September 17, 2020, namely:

Fixing the number of the Board of Directors at four (4) and electing all of management’s nominees, namely James Pettit, Donald Huston, Timothy Termuende and Amanda Chow. Ronald Netolitzky did not stand for re-election;





Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and





Approving the Company’s stock option plan for the ensuing year in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

