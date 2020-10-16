Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,402 in the last 365 days.

Qutoutiao, Inc.: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors with a $100,000 or more in losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) investors that acquired shares between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020. Investors have until October 19, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The complaint, filed on August 20, 2020, alleges that Qutoutiao made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about their business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Qutoutiao failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company replaced its advertising agent with a related party, bypassing third-party oversight of the quality and content of the advertisements; (2) that Qutoutiao placed advertisements on its mobile app for products whose claims could not be substantiated, thus considered false advertisements under the applicable regulations; (3) that Qutoutiao would face increasing regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm, as a result; (4) that Qutoutiao’s advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline, as a result; and (5) that Qutoutiao’s positive statements about the their business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo

You just read:

Qutoutiao, Inc.: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.