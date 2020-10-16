OneSpan, Inc.: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors with a $100,000 or more in losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of OneSpan, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) investors that acquired shares between May 9, 2018, and August 11, 2020. Investors have until October 19, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

On August 11, 2020, OneSpan admitted that it would fail to file its quarterly report for the period ending June 30, 2020, in a timely manner. The Company also disclosed that it had overstated revenues in the past. Based on this news, shares of OneSpan fell by nearly 40% on August 12, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2020.

