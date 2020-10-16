Chatsworth Products Introduces Interactive, Educational 3D Game for ICT Professionals, Contractors and Installers

The ‘Chatsworth Challenge’ to Be Unveiled During CPI’s 2020 Digital Exchange—A Vision for the Future Event

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, California, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals are invited to attend Chatsworth Products’ (CPI) 2020 Digital Exchange—A Vision for the Future virtual event and test their knowledge by playing “The Chatsworth Challenge,” an interactive and educational desktop and mobile-ready game designed to educate and promote awareness of ICT industry best practices.

“The Chatsworth Challenge” combines multiple-choice based quizzes in three unique, immersive 3D technology infrastructure environments ranging from a traditional data center with power and cooling, to new application spaces where the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G wireless and other emerging technologies are driving compute into nontraditional, edge environments.

What is the difference between a metered and a switched power distribution unit? What type of equipment can you install inside a bollard? What is the difference between bonding and grounding? ICT professionals and industry insiders will get the answers to these questions and many more while engaging with three crucial ICT environments that support today’s digitally connected world—from the data center to the edge.

Whether played on an internet-connected, desktop computer or via “The Chatsworth Challenge” mobile application—available on both iOS and Android starting Oct. 21—the game also includes touch-screen sensitive gestures and motions that allow gameplayers to experience full 360-degree perspectives of the various environments and infrastructure products and solutions that populate them. Additionally, integrated sharing features ensure industry professionals can challenge their colleagues and social media followers and friends to test their knowledge and compare scores to earn ultimate ICT industry bragging rights. The game was developed in collaboration with Super Squad, a Madrid-based developer that specializes in Unity3D online and mobile experiences for global clients.

The 2020 Digital Exchange kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. EDT. This one-day event will also be available on-demand to all registrants. Register for the 2020 Digital Exchange – A Vision for the Future, be sure to check out “The Chatsworth Challenge,” and share it with your colleagues.

###

About Super Squad

Super Squad is a talented and professional team of Unity3D experts with years of experience on videogames and digital interactive products that will help you bring your projects successfully to the digital world.

Super Squad incorporates the technology and know-how of the video games to your industry, by providing expertise on the creation of games, AR, XR, VR experiences, simulation or gamification and adapting to your projects requirements and business goals.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.

©2020 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, CUBE-iT, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, Motive, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, Secure Array, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. EuroFrame and Simply Efficient are trademarks of Chatsworth Products.

Attachment

Raissa Carey Chatsworth Products, Inc. 5125919525 RCarey@chatsworth.com