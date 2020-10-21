Students Learn to Be Kind Online with Garfield

Center for Cyber Safety and Education logo with Garfield Student learn cyber safety with Garfield Garfield Virtual teaches children to be kind online

Elementary Schools Participate in Cyber Safety Day New York City as part of the Center's Bullying Prevention Month efforts

Cyberbullying is no longer an isolated issue among teenagers. Children get their first cell phone at the age of 8, but they lack online etiquette” — Patrick Craven, director of the Center.