Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aegion’s performance and current outlook. There will be a question and answer period after the prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – After market close

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Thursday, October 29, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen-only, Toll-free: 877-312-8824

Listen-only, Toll: 408-940-3830

Conference ID: 7054327

The conference call will be webcast live, available at www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts. The call replay and other investor data will be available on Aegion’s website.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure®.

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:

Katie Cason

Senior Vice President, Strategy and Communications

636-530-8000 | kcason@aegion.com