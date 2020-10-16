Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 16 October

As of 1pm on 15 October, the Western Cape has 2904 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 112 862 confirmed cases and 105 678 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 112 862 Total recoveries 105 678 Total deaths 4280 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2904 Tests conducted 573 114 Hospitalisations 514 with 115 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 10041 9315 Southern 10263 9446 Northern 7027 6633 Tygerberg 13746 13014 Eastern 10545 9934 Klipfontein 9386 8729 Mitchells Plain 8810 8327 Khayelitsha 8431 7987 Total 78249 73385

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 650 616 Garden Route Knysna 1584 1526 Garden Route George 3690 3467 Garden Route Hessequa 332 309 Garden Route Kannaland 133 122 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2452 2320 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1533 1353 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2162 2032 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4482 4224 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3508 3352 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1182 1110 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1649 1553 Overberg Overstrand 1668 1602 Overberg Cape Agulhas 303 281 Overberg Swellendam 356 337 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1205 1150 West Coast Bergrivier 488 430 West Coast Cederberg 170 164 West Coast Matzikama 640 507 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1456 1336 West Coast Swartland 1667 1545 Central Karoo Beaufort West 821 715 Central Karoo Laingsburg 142 132 Central Karoo Prince Albert 34 32

Unallocated: 2306 (2078 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 3 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4280. We send our condolences to their families and friends at this time.

Statement from today's digicon- to keep moving forward, we need every person in the Western Cape to play their part:

Over the last month, our government has been working tirelessly on our recovery plan for the Western Cape, following the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa and the world.

Our objective is to make sure that the Western Cape keeps on moving forward, by creating jobs, building safer communities and achieving the dignity and well-being that every single person in our province deserves, no matter where they live.

This is an extremely difficult task. There will be no easy solutions, and it will require some very tough choices given the major budget cuts our province will experience from National Government. We will do our best and make the brave choices we need to make sure that a real and measurable difference is felt in the lives of the people of the Western Cape.

But I want to be honest with you: this recovery may be fundamentally impacted if we experience a new wave of COVID-19 infections in our province and new restrictions are imposed.

We have been through so much, and many people have lost loved ones during this difficult time. We owe it to them, to our recovery and to all those who are unemployed, to prevent this from happening.

I therefore ask today for your help. Whether you are an individual, business owner, civil society group or parent: we need you to carry on with the world-class effort you have put in to date, and help keep us moving forward, by keeping COVID-19 on the decline.

The reality, as we have seen in other places in the world, is that a new wave of infections of COVID-19 is possible and it can happen here too.

However, we have the determination, the ability, the courage and the knowledge to stop it from happening, if we work together.

It requires simple changes to our lives that will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. These are not always convenient, but it can be done if we are determined. By wearing a mask when in public, keeping a safe distance of at least 1,5 metres from others, by regularly washing your hands, and by avoiding large crowds and gatherings where there is poor ventilation, we will make a difference.

As Dr Keith Cloete, our Head of Health, will report today, we are currently implementing a thorough surveillance system which allows our teams to hunt “bushfires” or clusters of infections, through contact tracing, pattern identification and testing. It is this surveillance system which enabled the identification of recent cluster of infections in the Southern Suburbs.

This “super-spreader episode” is an example of what happens when we let our guard down and we don’t make the right decision about our own safety and the safety of others. We have to prevent it from happening again.

I therefore also want to urge our younger residents to harness their energy and enthusiasm for life in helping us. I have every confidence that we can. Our youth are famous for getting things done in South Africa, so let’s show it again.

The Western Cape is not experiencing a ‘second wave’, but there has been an increase in cases linked to these “bushfires” in specific districts. If we work together and change our behaviour, the Western Cape remain in a strong position to keep moving forward, by keeping COVID-19 on the decline.

In summary, we revealed today that:

We have extended our testing criteria to include all those symptomatic persons in Metro and Rural Areas.

Our testing has increased to 8779 tests a week (5-11 October 2020), up from 7827 tests a week (21-27 September 2020).

The COVID-19 pressure has eased off considerably across the Metro and Rural Public Health Facilities.

Public Acute hospitals are decreasing their COVID-19 capacity and are re-introducing normal comprehensive clinical (non-COVID) services, running at an average of 75% occupancy rates.

The 330-bed Hospital of Hope (Brackengate) currently has 27 patients and Sonstraal Field Hospital has 1 patient.

The Oxygen utilisation has stabilised at an average daily use of 36% of available capacity.

However, also note that:

There has been an increase of cases in some districts linked to specific bushfires, which our teams are working together to contain.

While hospitalisations continue to stabilise in the public and private sector, private sector hospitalisations have not come down as quickly as in the public sphere.

Most of the new positive tests are emanating from the private sector.

My closing message to you today is that every single person has a role to play in helping us recover from this COVID-19 pandemic. We need to help support local business to save jobs, we need to get our children learning again so they can pursue their dreams and we need to protect the vulnerable and those at high risk. We can do all of this: we do not have to pick and choose on growing our economy and keeping safe. We simply have to change our behaviour, be responsible, considerate and wise. We need to make the better choice in every situation.

I have every confidence that the people in the Western Cape will rise to the occasion and do this.

