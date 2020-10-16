Global 5G Infrastructure Market (Technology Landscape and Market Research) – Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "5G Infrastructure Market (Technology Landscape and Market Research) by Network Technology (SDN, NFV), Network Architecture (5G NR Standalone, 5G NR Non-standalone), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell), Operational Frequency (Sub 6 GHz, Above 6 GHz), Application, Geography – Global Forecast to 2025", size is expected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2020 to USD 24 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 53.9%. Increasing demand for mobile data services and growth in mobile data traffic, growth of IoT based technologies, the rising importance of software implementation in a communication network, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture, and increasing m2m connections across various industries, edge computing, smart grid communication are the key factors driving the growth of the 5G Infrastructure market.



Market Sub 6 GHz to dominate during 2020–2025

The market for Sub 6 GHz accounted for the largest size in 2019. The initial hype for the 5G infrastructure market for above 6 GHz is now expected to slow down; instead, recent developments suggest that the significant market would shift to the Sub 6 GHz segment owing to much resistance for above 6 GHz spectrum for 5G operations from critical regional markets like Russia and India, joining the initial leading countries in this spectrum like Japan, and China. For instance, Russia would use the 26 GHz band for its military and defense operations. Simultaneously, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) wants this spectrum band for satellite services. Considering these countries to contribute most of the market, Sub 6 GHz segment is expected to be dominant in the current future.

Macro Cell to dominate 5G Infrastructure market by 2025

The macrocell market is estimated to account for a larger share of the 5G Infrastructure market in 2019. With developments in the telecom, the small cell has been among the significant critical solutions overcoming the challenges of delivering in-building mobile broadband coverage. The increasing role of 5G would initially include the fuel growth of small cells, especially for mm-wave of initial reach expansion of 5G. However, the 5G infrastructure market will grow and more demanding across various regions; more and more base macro stations would be required and at the same time, they are considerably costlier, which ensures their dominance in parallel with market development.

COVID 19 pandemic to impact the 5G infrastructure market by delayed developments

The COVID-19 outbreak is a common challenge faced by all countries and It will have a far-reaching effect on business communities globally. In most countries, telecommunication operators and government authorities delayed the 5G spectrum auction in lockdown scenarios. For instance, Austria's Telekom-Control Commission (RTR) announced the postponement of the country's second 5G auction slated for April due to federal restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom, Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), Analog Devices (US), Marvell Technology (Bermuda), Broadcom (US), Intel (US), Xilinx (US), Qualcomm (US), Qorvo (US), Skyworks solution (US), and Fujitsu (Japan) are some major companies dominating the 5G Infrastructure market.

