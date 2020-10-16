Governor Abbott Surges State Resources To Amarillo, Lubbock To Support COVID-19 Response

October 16, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have surged medical personnel, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Panhandle and South Plains areas to support hospitals in their COVID-19 response. These resources will be concentrated in hospitals in Amarillo, Lubbock and the surrounding areas. DSHS has deployed 171 medical personnel to these communities, and an additional 100 personnel will arrive by Sunday. DSHS has also deployed 100 IV pumps, 56 ventilators, and 25 oxygen concentrators to the region.

"As the Amarillo and Lubbock communities see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the State of Texas is providing support to hospitals throughout these two regions," said Governor Abbott. "The additional medical personnel, supplies, and PPE surged to the Panhandle and South Plains will help these communities care for patients and contain the spread of this virus."