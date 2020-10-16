Smartronix Achieves Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization for Cloud Managed Services

Public Sector organizations turn to Smartronix for accredited multi-cloud managed services and managed security services

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant-recognized Leader and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier, Azure Expert Managed Service Partners (MSP), and Google Premier Partner, announces it has achieved FedRAMP Authorization for its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) to support state-of-the-art private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions for highly regulated workloads. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.



CAMS is Smartronix’ next generation multi-cloud management platform offering Federal, state, Department of Defense (DoD), and regulated commercial customers a fully managed 24x7x365 cloud managed services and managed security services at a FedRAMP Moderate authorization. Learn more details here Smartronix FedRAMP Accreditation.



“This FedRAMP Authorization, along with our recent ISO 27001 certification, is a critical component in meeting the growing demands and compliance requirements of our public sector and security focused customers,” states Peter LaMontagne, Chief Executive Officer of Smartronix. “As premier partners of the major Cloud Services Providers, we are enabling our customers to consume and develop cloud capabilities that meet the government’s rigorous compliance mandates.”



Agencies and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) serving the government can now more rapidly achieve Authority to Operate (ATO) accreditation by leveraging the Smartronix platform to meet NIST 800-53 controls for development, operations, continuous monitoring, and security management. The CAMS platform also significantly assists customers in achieving Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Health Information Trust Alliance (HiTrust), International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), CMMC, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and PCI accreditations. Smartronix currently is in progress of expanding its services to support FedRAMP High and Impact Levels 4, 5, and 6 for DoD customers.



“We recognize that our customers are requiring a broad range of services from AWS, Azure, and Google at various compliance levels,” says Anthony Vultaggio, Chief Technology Officer of Smartronix. “We have developed a modern platform that reduces total accreditation time by enabling our customers and ISV partners to focus exclusively on their application while we handle the security, compliance, and operational controls.”



About Smartronix

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world's mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP and DoD-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com. Also, read the complimentary Gartner’s May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide where Smartronix has been named a Leader for the third time: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com.



E-Mail: cloudassured@smartronix.com