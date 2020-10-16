Canada’s Credit Unions Continue To Standout Amongst All Financial Institutions With Seven 2020 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards Wins

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixteenth consecutive year, Canada’s credit unions rank above all financial institutions for outstanding customer service to their members. In the 2020 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards, Canada’s credit unions were recognized once again for their unmatched service to their member base.

“Canada’s credit unions have always prioritized their members and their communities. This is especially true this year, as many Canadians were faced with uncertainties from the pandemic” notes Martha Durdin, President & CEO, Canadian Credit Union Association. “Credit unions responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing financial relief efforts that allowed their members to focus on their health above all, and I believe the Customer Service Excellence Award is a reflection of that” adds Durdin.

Canada’s credit unions received other nods as well, being recognized in a total of seven categories, with four of them as the sole winner. Most noteworthy are the wins in the Branch Service Excellence and Values My Business categories.

The full list of categories in which Canada’s Credit Unions were winners includes:

Customer Service Excellence (sole winner)

Values My Business (sole winner)

Branch Service Excellence (sole winner)

Live Agent Telephone Banking Excellence (sole winner)

Financial Planning & Advice

Online Banking Excellence

ATM Banking Excellence

Introduced in 1987, the Customer Service Index (CSI) survey generates the winners of the annual Financial Service Excellence Awards (formerly Best Banking Awards). This year’s awards were based on the combined results of 48,284 completed surveys for the 2020 CSI program year ending September 2020 and are based on a demographically and regionally representative sample of Canadians. The awards are presented across 11 categories.

About Canadian Credit Union Association

Canadian Credit Union Association is the national trade association for Canada’s credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. These financial institutions offer a full range of retail banking services to over 5.8 million Canadians. Collectively Canada’s over 230 credit unions generate over $6.5 billion in economic impact, are leaders in small business lending, and have assets of over $260 billion. To learn more about the credit union difference and find a credit union near you, visit www.ccua.com.

