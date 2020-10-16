Designed by Necessity: How This Designer Created the Home Decor She Couldn’t Find

Cheryl Eisen and Interior Marketing Group Release img | HOME: a New Line of Livable Luxury

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the meaning of home more salient than ever, Interior Marketing Group (IMG) is excited to announce the launch of img | HOME: a specially curated, limited-edition collection of luxury home decor and furnishings designed for livable luxury. As a full-service property marketing and luxury design firm, IMG and CEO, Cheryl Eisen are well known for their signature style as featured in the most prominent residential homes and commercial developments of New York City, The Hamptons, Miami, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Originally created for IMG’s own interior design clients and staging projects, img | HOME’s initial launch of globally influenced, high-quality pieces features luxury bedding, hand-blown glassware, leather accent pillows, woven alpaca throw blankets, and an exceptionally long, faux fur throw blanket. This exclusive, limited-run of curated items are Eisen and IMG’s first foray into bespoke consumer products as driven by consumer interest and company need.

“I was always searching for simple, elegant, textured, neutral bedding, unique statement vases, and extra-long, extra plush faux fur throws,” said Cheryl Eisen, Founder & President of Interior Marketing Group. “I’d always end up settling for whatever was out there. At some point, I just decided to create my own- it seemed like a no-brainer.”

The bedding collection, inspired by an uncompromising need for bedding that is both well-made and gorgeously designed, will feature two lines: The “Madison,” a soft, cascading raindrop style stitching available in two, glowing tones, and the “Soho” set, featuring a beautifully-intricate, etched stitching pattern in a cool gray color.

One-of-a-kind glassware was inspired by the iconic seaside escapes of the European coastline, thoughtfully named Capri, Lagos, and Cannes. The line includes three, limited edition sets: two distinct vases and a decorative bowl. Hand-crafted by a group of talented artisans in Poland, each piece of hand-blown glass is an original piece that will add a statement to any room.

Along with bedding and glassware, img | HOME will also launch a collection of quality, stitched leather accent pillows, faux-fur blankets, and woven Alpaca throw blankets. The accent pillows, named “Nantucket” and “Montauk,” are made of entirely hand-cut leather and 100% cotton canvas and feature a geometric pattern in two complementary styles and sizes. The high-quality faux-fur throw is luxuriously soft and comes in the distinctively perfect length to drape across the end of a king-size bed. And the woven throw blankets, justly named Lima, Santiago, and Buenos Aires for their origin, were designed by IMG and made by skilled artisans in Peru of 100% baby alpaca fibers. These rare, high-quality pieces are available in three distinct patterns and neutral tones that will add both comfort and style to any room in your home.

Launching on the company’s e-commerce site, www.imghome.com, where customers have been able to purchase gently used furnishings, decor, and art since April, img|HOME products will initially be available for continental United States shipping only. Customers receive 10% off their first purchase when they sign up for img | HOME updates including exclusive announcements regarding new products, sales, and insider offers. IMG is also encouraging customers to donate to a rotating list of social justice organizations at checkout in solidarity with the mission of racial, religious, gender, and sexual identity equality.

For more information on img | HOME, head to www.imghome.com

####

About img|HOME

With over a decade of experience furnishing the finest interiors, img | HOME provides designer goods of exquisite style and quality. After years of searching for the perfect statement pieces to amplify her designs, Founder and President of Interior Marketing Group (IMG), Cheryl Eisen began creating the right items to turn up the volume on her interiors. Now, Eisen and the IMG team have launched img|HOME to bring amazing creations from all over the globe directly to your home.

About Interior Marketing Group

Interior Marketing Group is the largest full-service property marketing and luxury design firm in the United States. In addition to providing interior design services to luxury homeowners, IMG’s award-winning staging and interior marketing services enable the most coveted properties and developments in the world to sell faster and at greater multiples than the market's average. IMG is regularly featured in publications including Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Robb Report, Vogue, and on major television networks including BravoTV, NBC, CBS, and Fox.

Attachment

Jessica Moody Interior Marketing Group + 1 (646) 830-0064 jmoody@imgnyc.com