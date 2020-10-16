Oryx Gaming Adds Content to Iforium Platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has teamed up with Iforium to provide its exclusive RGS content on the suppliers Gameflex™ aggregation platform.



Iforium is presently licensed and regulated by the UKGC in the UK, ONJN in Romania, MGA in Malta, and operating under Transactional Waiver from the DGE in New Jersey.

Iforium’s Gameflex™ platform has an international footprint across 16 regulated markets in Europe, US and LATAM. Iforium’s extensive network of operator partners will have access to exclusive content from ORYX’s premium RGS partners including Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero and CandleBets, as well as newly added Peter & Sons.

The content has proven hugely successful with players across the globe offering a wide range of games that are suitable for all player types, from beginners to advanced. Accessible via a single API integration, Iforium’s award-winning Gameflex™ platform allows the industry’s leading tier one brands to curate their own game lobbies from more than 10,000 titles from 100+ providers.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Iforium offers a well-renowned and top-notch platform for operators featuring the best content in the industry and we are pleased to add our products to that offering. We will be able to leverage their fantastic network of operators in numerous regulated markets and provide even more players with the great gaming experience that our content offers.”

Phil Parry, CEO of Iforium, said: “We pride ourselves in having built one of the largest portfolios of casino games in the industry from the best suppliers around and with ORYX’s offering we will significantly improve our content with their top-performing titles.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

