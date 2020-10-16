Celebrate World Bread Day by Picking Up Some Creative Bread Tools

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since World Bread Day comes but once a year, it is a good time to add some new twists to your bread baking repertoire. Here are five bread baking specialty bakers from Emile Henry and Lékué.

Ring of Rolls

The Crown Baker makes baking homemade rolls easy and pretty. The 12-inch round baking dish features 8 cavities designed to each hold 3.5ounce balls of bread dough. The Crown Baker features imbedded handles on the lid and a natural glaze on the base for easy release of the rolls. It makes a wreath presentation of rolls for the holidays or any day.

Ciabatta

This rustic Italian bread with a crisp and a chewy crust and an airy, honeycomb-holed interior is shockingly easy. Delicate and flavorful Ciabatta can be made at home with the Emile Henry Ciabatta baker. This ceramic baker is designed specially to achieve ciabatta's unique crumb structure.

Bread Pot

This uncommonly shaped French pot is a wonderful addition to any kitchen, especially for baking. Made of the highest quality Emile Henry stoneware, the rounded shape is ideal for no-knead loaves and other breads. Unlike most pans, you can preheat it empty in the oven!

Spherical shape is designed to heat evenly on all sides. Also excellent for cooking vegetables and potatoes; you can flip the pot over and cook on both sides to get your potatoes extra-crispy.

Artisan Bread Crock and Dutch Oven

Crafted in France out of Burgundy clay, this stoneware pot is specially designed for maximum, even heat retention. Whether you're baking no-knead bread, making a stovetop soup, or cooking a casserole, you'll get consistent, reliable results every time. Carefully shaped, each piece is Emile Henry pot is signed by the artisan who made it.

Silicone Bread Bowl and Baker

For a simple, free-form way of baking, the Lékué Baking Essentials Kit offers bakers a method measure, mix and bake in the same mold. This kit includes all the baking essentials including a silicone bread pan, spoon, mini baguette mold and recipes.

