Sprout Social named to Fortune’s 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , a leading provider of social media analytics, engagement, and advocacy solutions for business, today announced its recognition as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Workplaces among small and medium sized businesses. This news follows additional 2020 award recognitions for Sprout’s workplace, including Great Place to Works’ Best Workplaces in Chicago (Small and Medium) and Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work. These recognitions are a testament to the team and leadership at Sprout Social, and they reflect the company’s continued investment in a people-first culture.



To determine the ranking for the annual list, Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work® to analyze confidential survey feedback from employees about various elements of their experience, including trust in leadership, fair and respectful treatment of employees, team camaraderie and more. When it comes to employee experience, 98% of Sprout employees said Sprout Social is a great place to work , compared to the 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“We’re honored to be included on this year’s Fortune 100 Best Workplaces list,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “Despite the challenges this year has presented, our team and culture have come through in ways that we are incredibly proud of. Our commitment to our people and our customers has never been more important, and this award is a testament to our company’s ability to deliver on those priorities.”

Shortly after Sprout Social’s initial public offering in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses across every major industry to rethink their strategies and operations. While Sprout was no exception, the foundation of a strong culture built over the past decade guided employees to quickly adapt and collaboratively work together to solve the challenges posed by the pandemic. As the company has continued to grow in 2020, it has provided new resources for remote working and revised internal communication best practices to better support employees and strengthen its culture.

“Our culture has been instrumental in maintaining a sense of togetherness since the onset of the pandemic when we shifted to remote work,” said Maureen Calabrese, Chief People Officer at Sprout Social. “Our culture defines us and the work we do everyday, and it will continue to fuel us as we grow and face the challenges of tomorrow. We thank everyone on our team who embodies that culture and contributes to our great workplace everyday.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 20,000 leading brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

