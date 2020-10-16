Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (15 October 2020)
New Cases: 602 Confirmed Cases: 43,143 New Recoveries: 80 Total Recoveries: 31,508 New Deaths: 8 Total Deaths: 805Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
