Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (15 October 2020)
As at 15 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 075 confirmed cases, including 7 669 recoveries and 231 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
