Google and WIMI Hologram are changing the Interactive experience of streaming media

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G, also known as the fifth generation of mobile communication technology, is the latest generation of cellular mobile communication technology. Simply put, it is an extension of 4G, 3G, and 2G systems. As the latest generation of mobile communication technology, 5G features high data rates, reduced latency, energy savings, reduced costs, increased system capacity, and large-scale device connection. However, for ordinary consumers, the most intuitive feature of 5G is the fast network speed.



Google first proposed suggestions for developers of Internet social software and mobile games. From Google's point of view, it is time for social APP and mobile game developers to embrace the era of high bandwidth, as 5G mobile networks now offer the same bandwidth experience as fixed broadband (1Gbps, or one gigabit).

It is worth mentioning that, in terms of the hardware specifications of smartphones themselves, the 4K resolution (8 megapixels) front-facing video already does not have any technical difficulty. Therefore, Google proposed that application developers should adapt to the function of ultra-high-definition video call at this time, which will not add extra burden to mobile phone manufacturers.

Last week, Google announced the first test of Project Stream, which is its new attempt at streaming games. This will be the first time they have opened Project Stream to the public. In order to really cause a sensation and showcase the features of Project Stream, they teamed up with Ubisoft to test it with a brand-new game called Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Essentially, what Project Stream does is render the game on Google's own servers, and then stream the video to you, just like streaming a movie. It is just much more complicated, because rendering the game on the Google side requires more processing power. Not to mention, responding to commands from the keyboard or controller with minimal delays adds a whole new level of difficulty.

Since Google's computers will finish all the heavy game processing at the end, this means that you can run the game with the least amount of hardware. Without the high cost of a powerful computer, only a browser is required to play graphics-intensive games.

WIMI is one of the leading companies in the hologram AR industry. Its business covers the field of VR/AR, the AI computer vision synthesis, visual rendering and interactive software development. With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, the 5G holographic application market will usher in the explosion. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology as its core technologies to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has grown into one of China's leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions providers. It provides multiple links in the development of holographic AR technology, its business covers from holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, and holographic AI face change. WIMI hologram cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

