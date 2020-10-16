Cloud Computing Market to Reach USD 684.55 Billion by 2027; Shift of Enterprises towards Omni-cloud Solutions to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled in Cloud Computing Market Research Report are Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, United States), Oracle Corporation (California, United States), IBM Corporation (New York, United States), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China), Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States), VMware, Inc. (California, United States), Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States), Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Texas, United States), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Apple Inc. (California, United States), Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States), HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India), Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE) (California, Unite States), Sprint Corporation (Kansas, United States), Verizon Wireless (New York, United States), Red Hat, Inc. (North Carolina, United States), Ooma Inc. (California, United States), Paytm (Uttar Pradesh, India), Adobe, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud computing market is expected to gain momentum from the rising inclination of enterprises to omni-cloud solutions from multi-cloud solutions. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size stood at was USD 193.60 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 684.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: High Demand for VoD Solutions to Propel Growth

The demand for live-streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu is surging rapidly backed by the lockdown measures implemented by governments worldwide to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. This video-on-demand (VoD) solutions are further resulting in the high demand for IaaS cloud-based services. Also, because of the work from home practices across the globe, there is a high demand for SaaS-based collaboration solutions. We are delivering authentic reports to help you select the right strategy for regaining business confidence and generate more sales of cloud computing solutions.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,





please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-computing-market-102697





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is set to lead the market in the near future?

Which firm would generate the highest revenue in the coming years?

How will key companies boost sales of cloud computing services amid COVID-19?

What are the estimated, historical, and current sizes of the global market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Urgent Need to Analyze Data-driven Business Strategies will Favor Growth

The integration of innovative technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with cloud computing solutions is increasing globally. It is aiding in analyzing, visualizing, and monitoring data-driven business strategies. At the same time, such integration processes would allow companies to make complex data accessible and usable over the visual representation, as well as to accelerate their visualization capabilities. However, the rising number of privacy and security concerns regarding unforeseen emergencies, application vulnerabilities, cyber-attacks, and data breaches may hamper the overall cloud computing market growth throughout the forthcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-computing-market-102697





Segment-

Government Initiatives to Support Data Safety & Integrity will Drive BFSI Segment

Based on industry, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment procured 16.1% in terms of cloud computing market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising initiatives by the government to support data safety and integrity. The IT & telecommunications segment is likely to remain dominant in the coming years owing to the increasing usage of these services to manage and store vast amounts of data in the industry.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Owing to Presence of Amazon, IBM, & Apple

Regionally, in 2019, North America generated USD 58.10 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to lead the market fueled by the presence of several prominent cloud computing service providers, namely, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to exhibit an astonishing growth in the near future backed by the rapid digitalization and rising internet penetration. Europe would show a substantial CAGR because of the high expenditure on cloud-based technologies in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through New Product Launches

The market houses numerous reputed companies that are either opening new data centers or are launching new cloud computing solutions to gain a competitive edge. Most of them are nowadays striving persistently to develop state-of-the-art solutions for making COVID-19 tests easy for healthcare workers. Below are two latest industry developments:

July 2020 : Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened three unique data centres in Bahrain to enter in the Middle East market. It is currently planning to open nine more availability zones in South Africa, Italy, and Indonesia to expand its presence.

: Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened three unique data centres in Bahrain to enter in the Middle East market. It is currently planning to open nine more availability zones in South Africa, Italy, and Indonesia to expand its presence. May 2020: Microsoft Corporation unveiled its latest cloud computing solution called Hospital Emergency Response to help healthcare institutes develop COVID-19 assessment tools, thereby reducing the stress on front line workers.





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-computing-market-102697





List of Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Computing Market Report:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Texas, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India)

Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE) (California, United States)

Sprint Corporation (Kansas, United States)

Verizon Wireless (New York, United States)

Red Hat, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Ooma Inc. (California, United States)

Paytm (Uttar Pradesh, India)

Adobe, Inc. (California, United States)





Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst at https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-computing-market-102697





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Cloud Computing Key Players Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Cloud Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Service (Value) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS) By Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunications Government Consumer Goods and Retail Healthcare Manufacturing Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Media and Entertainment etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







TOC Continued ...!!!





Quick Buy – Cloud Computing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102697





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, VR Simulator, VR Glasses, Treadmills & Haptic Gloves, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defence, Manufacturing, and Others), And Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By End-use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Helmet Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Full-face, Open-face, Half-head), By Technology (Integrated Communication System, Integrated Video Camera, Contactless Temperature Measurement, Bluetooth Connectivity, Signal Indicator and Brake Function, and Others), By End-user (Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Construction), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



