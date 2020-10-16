Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mart operations in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan during Level 4 of the Government Framework for Restrictive Measures in Response to COVID-19

On 14th October an Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD announced that Level 4 restrictive measures will apply to Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, as of midnight last night, 15th October.  In response, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has directed that from midnight last night livestock marts in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan adjust their operations, as follows:

 

  • Sales rings may stay open, but 2 metres distancing must be enforced at the ring and throughout the premises of the mart;
  • Sellers must drop their livestock off and then leave the mart premises;
  • Where feasible, mart personnel should unload livestock, while sellers remain in their vehicles and hand passports to mart personnel;
  • Previewing of livestock at penside is not allowed;
  • Face coverings must be worn by both staff and visitors on marts premises.
  •  

Marts in the three affected counties wishing to use sales rings and auctions must submit a revised Covid-19 Level 4 standard operating procedure) to their Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) for approval. 

 

DAFM has informed the livestock marts and the marts representative organisations of this requirement.  As of 15th October, 77 of the 86 licenced marts are in operation.

 

 

ENDS

Date Released: 16 October 2020

