Trip.com partners with Etihad Airways Etihad Guest

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip.com, a leading international online travel service provider with over 1.4 million properties in more than 200 countries and regions, has entered into a partnership with Etihad Airways’ frequent flyer programme, Etihad Guest. This partnership will offer Etihad Guest members the opportunity to maximize rewards when booking accommodation through Trip.com.

Etihad Guest members will now be rewarded with 3 Etihad Guest Miles for every 1 USD (or currency equivalent) when they book their stay with Trip.com at www.trip.com/w/etihadguest and have access to top deals on more than 1.4 million hotels in over 200 countries and regions, including luxury hotels and resorts, business and airport hotels, and unique lodgings.

Understanding that flexibility during these times is important, Trip.com provides customers special discounts or free cancellation guarantees on advance reservations.

“As travelers around the world look towards their next trips, we are delighted to be partnering with Etihad Guest to maximize benefits for travelers from the Middle East and around the globe,” said Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer Bo Sun.

Yasser Al Yousuf, Vice President Commercial Partnerships, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “As global travel restrictions are eased, many of our guests are excited to travel again, and our partnership with Trip.com will further reward them, wherever their travel may take them.”

This partnership is part of Trip.com’s PointsPLUS, the easy way for partner airline frequent flyer members to earn reward miles or points when booking hotels.

To take advantage of this offer and start earning Etihad Guest Miles with Trip.com, Etihad Guest members must book a hotel stay via our the dedicated landing page at www.trip.com/w/etihadguest. The Etihad Guest points will be credited to your account within 12 weeks after the completion of stay and Etihad Guest Miles will not expire, as long as one eligible transaction is made within an 18-month period.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a795d99-a694-4943-bf0a-7a77d66143f7

