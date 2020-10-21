BACK TO SCHOOL WITH BEE&YOU PROPOLIS
BEE&YOU's strongest immune boosters are now in a bundle! Support your immune system and well-being with our Cold and Flu Pack!”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, all what families have been discussing is what guidelines and prevention to follow when schools open. The only Anatolian Propolis producer BEE & YOU provides the Natural bee products to help families during cold and flu season.
Propolis, royal jelly, raw honey produced in Anatolia, have valuable nutrients. BEE&YOU produces natural bee products such as pollen and bee bread with the Contracted Beekeeping model.
After analyzing compliance with quality and food safety in Istanbul Technical University laboratories, BEE & YOU then develops 100% natural formulas with its innovative and different taste options for school children. These products can be added to the lunch boxes.
Turkey's first and only native propolis producer BEE&YOU has the award-winning innovation technology. With its patented extraction technology, propolis can be used in drop form containing high levels of phenolics and flavonoids.
BEE & YOU also offers natural and nourishing tinctures, drops, nose and throat sprays which are suitable for different age groups and different needs. Products in syrup and tablet form can be found at www.beeandyou.com, CVS pharmacies, and health stores. Besides its high phenolic and flavonoid content, the products have no added oil, sugar, additive and preservatives.
These products are completely natural and clean ingredients; they are suitable for children's taste with different flavor options.
BEE&YOU Propolis Raw Honey Syrup is formulated with propolis, orange juice and raw honey. It's high in Vitamin C, chock full of antioxidants, contains no artificial ingredients and is a great way to support you and your kid's immune system.
BEE&YOU Propolis Raw Honey Throat Spray is 100% natural, and it's main ingredient propolis exhibits great antiviral and antimicrobial properties. It's formulated by a team of experts using state of the art technology, knowledge, equipment and contains no artificial ingredients or chemicals.
BEE&YOU Propolis Nasal Spray helps to clean and unblock the nose, clear and release the congested nasal mucosa. It's 100% natural and formulated only with propolis and water. Children are recommended to consume up to 10 drops of Water soluble Propolis. This product can be mixed with water, milk, fruit juice..
What is Propolis?
Propolis consists of the words pro (front) + polis (guard). It is a pre-cleaner for the bees’ habitat. Propolis is a completely natural product collected by the bees from tree leaves, stems and buds of plants. The bees sterilize the hive they use. The bees first cover the honeycomb cells with propolis, then the queen bee lays his egg. This way, a healthy development of the egg is provided. Also bees put honey, pollen, and royal jelly in the honeycomb eyes that are plastered with propolis. So that the bee products are stored in the hive intact.
What is Royal Jelly?
Royal jelly is a very valuable bee product that bees secrete from their own bodies.It is used to feed the baby bees and the queen bee. While worker bees in the hive live only 45 days; the queen bee, fed with royal jelly throughout her life, lives for 5-7 years. It develops 2 times bigger than other bees. She leaves 2000 eggs in the hive every day, ensuring its continuity. Royal jelly consists of B group vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5 andB6) and important minerals such as zinc, magnesium, iron.
It also contains royalactin and 10-HDA functional components that are not found in any other nutrition. Adults and children can consume 1 teaspoon of raw honey mixtures with royal jelly per day.
About BEE&YOU:
BEE&YOU makes all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit www.beendyou.com
BEE&YOU products are on sale at 3,000 CVS online and physical stores nationally, at the company’s website and on Amazon. Founded in 2013, BEE&YOU has won more than 30 awards in the past seven years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products. Strong advocates of beekeepers, BEE&YOU relies on a unique “Contract-Based Beekeeping Model” to protect bees and beekeepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows production agreements signed directly by beekeepers without middlemen or distributors.
In addition to 3,500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE&YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus. Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com
DISCLAIMER:
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
