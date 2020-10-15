Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Municipal sales taxes to go unchanged

All South Dakota municipal sales tax rates will remain the same on January 1, 2021.   

South Dakota municipalities may implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates January 1 or July 1 each year. 

The South Dakota Department of Revenue has municipal tax information bulletins available, which list all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use and excise taxes. 

Updated bulletins are free of charge and available January 1. To obtain a municipal tax information bulletin, download our most recent Municipal Tax Guide here or contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188. 

