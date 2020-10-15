Christina Lake Cannabis Completes Commissioning of CO2 Extraction Equipment

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) is pleased to announce it has completed the commissioning of its Vitalis Extraction Technology R200H-GMP-SS extraction system. The news comes days after revealing the Company has met its first-year cannabis production forecast of 22,500 kg, which will be processed to produce premium quality extracts in the form of full-spectrum cannabis oil, distillates, isolates and terpenes.



CLC’s focus on extracting unique terpenes and cannabinoid profiles from the outdoor grown harvest answers a growing demand from a customer base interested in full-spectrum products. With flexibility, quality and safety at the core of its operations and future plans to scale, CLC chose the Vitalis R200 extractor made by Kelowna-based Vitalis Extraction Technologies.

Joel Dumaresq commented, "Extraction is an important part of our business model, thus the need for advanced specialized machinery has validated the purchase and commissioning of the Vitalis R-200. Accomplishing this key milestone has aligned with the company’s goal of bringing product to market and establishing CLC as a global leader. Furthermore, CO2-based extraction systems, such as the Vitalis R-200-H-GMP-SS (which comes with the proper certifications and qualifications), can position the Company to receive a GMP certificate from the European Union (based on current standards), which would enable CLC to export its product directly to Europe." Since its release, the Vitalis R-Series has become renowned in the extraction industry for its speed and efficacy. At a 200-L scalable capacity, the system has been engineered to provide a wide range of pressure, and temperature controls to produce premium quality, full-spectrum extracts.

In addition to holding the Canadian Standard Association (CRN), and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certifications, the system is EU-GMP compliant, which meets the global production standards and regulations, and positions Christina Lake Cannabis to not only serve the growing domestic market but also expand its operations as an exporter of premium quality British Columbian cannabis extract to the world.

CLC’s recent acquirement of ancillary equipment for the pre- and post-processing steps of the extraction process will also enable it to exceed its inaugural harvest by more than 200%. The additional bandwidth will allow CLC to increase its production with the option of expanding to its adjacent 99-acre property or by conducting supplementary hemp production in the form of toll processing.

“Every Vitalis system has been designed to not only meet the standards of today but in anticipation of the changing regulatory requirements around the safety, quality and consistency of the future,” commented Joel Sherlock, Vitalis Co-founder and Chairman. “We are delighted to welcome Christina Lake Cannabis to the Vitalis family and look forward to witnessing their success as a leader in the global cannabis extraction space.”

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp is a Licensed Producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act which also received a Research and Development License from Health Canada on May 20, 2020. CLC’s facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, as well as research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. CLC cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and expects to produce 22,500 kg or more from its 32-acre facility before developing its adjacent 99-acre expansion property, which will bring its cultivation footprint to over 4.35 million square feet or over 88,000 kg of low-cost, high-quality, sun-grown cannabis annually.

Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. (Vitalis) is a privately-owned, Kelowna BC-based engineering and manufacturing company, producing industrial supercritical CO2 extraction system for the cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B and essential oil industries. The company’s core focus on innovation and design has vaulted it to the forefront of the market. Renowned for their reliability, scalability, and continuous operation, Vitalis systems are euGMP-compliant and carry the latest certifications, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Board (NB), Canadian Standard Association (CSA/CRN), and European Conformity (CE/PED). Vitalis is one of only a few Original Equipment Manufacturers in the space, with operations in Canada, Australia, USA, Colombia, Denmark, United Kingdom, and Serbia as well as in-country support centers spread across the globe. Visit https://vitaliset.com for more information.

