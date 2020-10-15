Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 After Market Close on November 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, IL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.

Earnings release and slide presentation available: Wednesday, November 11, after market close

Conference call: Thursday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information:   United States: (833) 714-0937
                                  International: (778) 560-2685
                                  Conference code:  7063856

Webcast and presentation:  The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, cmcmaterials.com.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) is a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company is a leader in developing high-quality, critical materials that enable superior performance for its customers. CMC Materials’ mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ greatest challenges. The company’s solutions play a critical role for its customers’ operations, including helping to enable the manufacturing of smaller, faster and more complex semiconductor devices, and enhancing operations and improving manufacturing efficiencies. The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally. For more information, visit www.cmcmaterials.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
CMC Materials, Inc.
(630) 499-2600

