Husky Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its third quarter 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).

        
CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jeff Hart and other members of the senior executive team will participate in the call.        

To listen live:

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340		 To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. MT on Oct. 29):

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 5374
Duration: Available until November 29, 2020
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at https://huskyenergy.com/investors/conference-calls-presentations.asp

Investor and Media Inquiries:        
        
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088

