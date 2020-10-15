Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,510 in the last 365 days.

Green Plains Partners Declares Quarterly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $0.48 per unit on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable on November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2020.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100 percent of Green Plains Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to U.S. federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Green Plains Partners Declares Quarterly Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.