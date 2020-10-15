First Quantum Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Financing Condition for Senior Notes Redemption

(In United States dollars)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) today announced that, following completion of the issuance of its $1,500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2027, the financing condition with respect to the Company’s proposed redemption of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) has been satisfied and the Company will redeem the 2022 Notes in full on October 18, 2020.

