Governor Abbott Appoints Rebeca Huddle To The Texas Supreme Court

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in El Paso to announce his appointment of Rebeca Huddle to the Texas Supreme Court. Huddle will replace Justice Paul Green on the bench, who retired in August of this year. The press conference was held at Stephen F. Austin High School, which is where Huddle attended school.

"I am proud to appoint Rebeca Huddle to the Texas Supreme Court," said Governor Abbott. "Rebeca's story truly represents the American dream. She is a first generation American whose tireless work and dedication put her on a path to Stanford and the University of Texas School of Law. Rebeca brings to the court a strong work ethic and sharp legal mind as demonstrated by her extensive and accomplished record both in public service and private practice. Texans depend on a fair and impartial justice system and judges who follow the law as written, and I know that Rebeca will faithfully defend the Constitution and work hard for the people of Texas."

Rebeca Huddle was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. She received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Huddle previously served as a Justice on the First Court of Appeals in Houston from 2011 to 2017, having won re-election in 2012 after her initial appointment. She also has extensive experience in private practice as a litigation attorney at Baker Botts, and currently is the firmwide co-chair of its commercial litigation practice group.