CIO Leadership: World-Class Technology Leaders Highlight Driving Digital Innovation Through Diversity at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will feature its unparalleled, peer-driven content and groundbreaking research at its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 20. HMG Strategy’s digital CIO and CISO summits bring together renowned thought leaders to examine the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



These issues include the increased attention that technology and business leaders are paying to Diversity and Inclusion programs, along with actionable steps that can be taken to strengthen existing programs and to bolster innovation efforts.

“Savvy executives recognize the importance of embracing diversity and inclusion in their organizations because it’s the right thing to do but also to utilize different backgrounds and perspectives to strengthen problem solving and drive innovation,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As organizations navigate a sea change in virtually all aspects of business, technology executives are stepping up to deliver bold, empathetic leadership and pioneering thinking.”

On October 20, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Prominent technology leaders speaking at this event will include:

Jesse Carrillo , SVP & CIO, Hines

, SVP & CIO, Hines George Crawford , CIO, Catapult Energy Services

, CIO, Catapult Energy Services Jamey Cummings , Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry Myra Davis , Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children’s Hospital

, Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children’s Hospital Jorge Frausto , SVP Digital Enterprise, GE Power

, SVP Digital Enterprise, GE Power Dave Harger , VP – IT, Hi-Crush

, VP – IT, Hi-Crush Meredith Harper, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Jennifer Hartsock , VP & CIO, Baker Hughes

, VP & CIO, Baker Hughes Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Chuck Koch , Vice President & CIO, 48forty Solutions

, Vice President & CIO, 48forty Solutions Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Craig Mackereth , GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street

, GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street Vikas Parikh , Chief Architect, LyondellBasell

, Chief Architect, LyondellBasell Ken Piddington , VP and CIO, U.S. Silica Company

, VP and CIO, U.S. Silica Company Clif Triplett , Executive Director, A.T. Kearney

, Executive Director, A.T. Kearney Kathy VanLandingham , IT Director – Corporate Services, LyondellBasell

, IT Director – Corporate Services, LyondellBasell John Varkey, Vice President, Enterprise Digital Services, Waste Management



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include DataStax, Rimini Street and SIM Houston.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

Twila Day , VP & CIO, Huntsman Corporation

, VP & CIO, Huntsman Corporation Myra Davis , Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children's Hospital

, Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children's Hospital Jennifer Hartsock , VP & CIO, Baker Hughes

, VP & CIO, Baker Hughes Paul Krueger , VP IT & CIO, J.B. Poindexter, Inc.

, VP IT & CIO, J.B. Poindexter, Inc. Venu Madduri , CIO, Mears Group

, CIO, Mears Group Darshan (Dee) Singh , VP, IT, Cimarron Energy Inc.

, VP, IT, Cimarron Energy Inc. Charles Thompson, CIO, Port of Houston Authority



On October 22, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Leading technology executives speaking at this event will include:

David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Hank Capps, Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health

Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health Richard M. Entrup, Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon

Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon Kevin Fleet, VP of Data Strategy, Informatica

VP of Data Strategy, Informatica Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Barry French, CMO, Nokia

CMO, Nokia Tsvi Gal , Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Michelle Garvey, Chief Information Officer, J. Crew

Chief Information Officer, J. Crew Carla Harris, Vice Chairman, Wealth Management, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Vice Chairman, Wealth Management, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley Jean Hill, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Jeanette Horan, Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor

Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor Dutt Kalluri, SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge

SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge Rhona Kannon, Principal Director, CyberCoders

Principal Director, CyberCoders Khalid Kark, Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte

Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. David Pogue , Technology Columnist, TV Correspondent and Author

, Technology Columnist, TV Correspondent and Author Joseph Puglisi, VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc. Anna Ransley, Vice President, Global Information Services, Heineken

Vice President, Global Information Services, Heineken Colette Rubio, SVP, Enterprise Technology, WWE

SVP, Enterprise Technology, WWE Neelu Sethi, SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice

SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice James Williams, Director, CIO Advisory - Modern Delivery, KPMG

Director, CIO Advisory - Modern Delivery, KPMG Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics Al Zollar, Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group

In an executive interview during the Greenwich CIO Summit with Jeanette Horan, Board Member and Strategic Advisor, Al Zollar, Executive Partner at Siris Capital Group, will share his perspective on why we all need to think differently about our approach to diversity and inclusion.

“I’ve been fortunate to have been in multiple positions at IBM and to work on several boards,” said Zollar in a recent discussion with HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller. “The vast majority of people I’ve worked with who are in roles of power are white men. The chief decision-making has been in the roles of white men. While that has changed some with more women and people of color coming into executive roles, it’s still dominated by a majority of white men. The white men on the board have shared in casual conversation that they have a level of insulation from people of color. When more recent televised events of brutality and murder against black men and women became more well known, it challenged me to reach out to white men to take it upon themselves to understand these experiences. As a privileged group, in their country clubs and boards, they’re isolated from these experiences. It’s my job as the black director on the board to educate them,” Zollar added.

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Duo, Informatica, NPower and SIM Fairfield-Westchester.

On October 26, HMG Strategy will be hosting its inaugural 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit. This event, which is designed by senior female technology executives, will focus on the accomplishments of global female technology leaders. The summit provides an international platform for women in technology to explore the topics they believe are crucial for the continued advancement of women in tech driving the wave of change in the C-suite. Prominent female technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Renee Arrington, President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

CIO, Protein Group, Cargill Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Kirsten Davies , SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Group

, SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Group Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace

Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace Cindy Finkelman, CIO, FactSet Research Systems

CIO, FactSet Research Systems Ursuline Foley, Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank

Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank Jennifer Hartsock, VP, CIO, Baker Hughes

VP, CIO, Baker Hughes Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks

SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks Jeanette Horan, Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor Daphne Jones, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International, Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International, Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell

Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell Rashmi Kumar, SVP, CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SVP, CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Leslie Ma, CIO, Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

CIO, Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Susan Malisch, VP, CIO, Loyola University Chicago

VP, CIO, Loyola University Chicago Gerri Martin-Flickinger, EVP CTO, Starbucks

EVP CTO, Starbucks Stephanie Moore, SVP, Marketing, Softtek

SVP, Marketing, Softtek Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

CIO, Nutanix Shobie Ramakrishnan, SVP, Head of Pharma Commercial DDA and Tech, GlaxoSmithKline

SVP, Head of Pharma Commercial DDA and Tech, GlaxoSmithKline Bernadette Rotolo, SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group

SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group Marina Saint-Lary, Chief Solutions Officer, Globant

Chief Solutions Officer, Globant Nicole Sandford, Executive Vice President, Ellig Group

Executive Vice President, Ellig Group April Sandoval, Director of Data and Analytics, Slack

Director of Data and Analytics, Slack Janet Sherlock, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation Kelly Steckelberg, CIO, Zoom

CIO, Zoom Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health

EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health Sigal Zarmi, Managing Director, Head of Transformation, Morgan Stanley



“Women are a powerful yet underrepresented group in the technology sector who often face unique barriers to advancement,” said Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global who is both a Chairperson and a speaker at the upcoming summit. “I’m honored to participate in the HMG Global Women in Technology Summit so that I can learn from other female technology executives and contribute to the professional growth of my colleagues across all industries.”

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Darktrace, Globant, Slack, Softtek, and Zoom.

As October comes to a close, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit. Accomplished technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Colin Black, COO, CrowdStrike

COO, CrowdStrike Coley Burke, CRO, Zerto

CRO, Zerto Hank Capps, Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health

Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health Maury Cupitt, VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype

VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype Kevin Fleet, VP, Data Strategy, Informatica

VP, Data Strategy, Informatica Jeanette H oran, Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor Daphne Jones, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International, Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International, Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Mary Kay Payne, Director of Population Health and Analytics, Arch Health Medical Group

Director of Population Health and Analytics, Arch Health Medical Group David Pendarvis, Global General Council, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, ResMed

Global General Council, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, ResMed Steve Phillpott, CIO, Illumina

CIO, Illumina John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Partners

Managing Partner, Rossman Partners Shelly Selvaraj, SVP IT, Dexcom

SVP IT, Dexcom Brian Shield, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

VP, IT, Boston Red Sox J.R. Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace

CISO, Darktrace Karen Wetherholt, VP of Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, & Diversity, Illumina

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Informatica, Ivanti, SIM San Diego, Sonatype, and Zerto.

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar with Okta on November 11 at 1 p.m. ET, entitled ‘Automation in the New Normal: Rapid On/Offboarding of Workers Anywhere and On Any Device.’ This event, which will feature Gurinder Bhatti, Senior Solutions Engineer at Okta, and Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director at HMG Strategy, will focus on the benefits of automating onboarding and offboarding, and how Okta Lifecycle Management can help streamline many of the manual processes that your organization likely has in place today.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace , where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

