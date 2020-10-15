Volatus Aerospace Expands Drone Services in Ontario

Volatus announces the acquisition of Altohelix Corporation and RPAS Center.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, a fast-growing integrated provider of unmanned aircraft and drone services, has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Altohelix Corporation and RPAS Centre of Markham Ontario.



Founded in 2016, Altohelix is a specialized consultancy for Enterprise drone clients. Services include operations set up, training, equipment sales, and the development of Standard Operating Procedures & Company Operations Manuals. Additionally, Altohelix provides ongoing monitoring and support, including safety management through a structured Safety Management System. Major clinets are primarily in First Response, Exploration, Mining, and Energy sectors.

The RPAS Centre was spun off from Altohelix in 2019 to focus on the needs of the consumer client. Services include online, in-class, and practical flight training as well as the Masterclass Series of advanced programs such as Pix4D and other industry critical applications. As well, Volatus adds approximately 60 Transport Canada qualified RPAS Flight Reviewers across the country, over half of which are commercial airline pilots with formal pilot training backgrounds.

“The addition of these two great companies is a major step for Volatus as we continue to increase our group’s capabilities and add substantial presence in Canada’s largest city,” said Rob Walker, Vice President of Business Development for Volatus. “Their Enterprise services, professional training products and strategic positioning allows us to accelerate our service expansion in every aspect of the UAV marketplace.”

Russell Byun, President of Altohelix and the RPAS Centre added “joining Volatus provides the resources necessary to maximize our growth and fully realize the potential of what my group has set out to accomplish. Combining our programs with their DJI Enterprise and UTC Training Academy programs is a win-win for all of us and most importantly, a win for our customers.”

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone services company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service and training. In addition to its own long range, high endurance drones, Volatus has joined forces with the world leading drone company DJI in a strategic channel partner agreement.

