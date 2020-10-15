Associa Mid-Atlantic and Community Management Corporation of New Jersey to Hold Virtual 5K Competition to Help Support Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Mt. Laurel, NJ, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic and Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey announce “The Twilight Zone 5K,” a virtual charity competition to help support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event starts October 24, 2020 and continues through November 7, 2020.

A fun, virtual event to fuel the competitive spirit, the 2020 Twilight Zone 5K will support the charitable disaster relief and community assistance provided by Associa Cares. Associa branches in the northeast are partnering with GAF Materials Corporation, America’s largest roofing manufacturer, to host this event. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this entirely virtual charity event protects the health and safety of participants while ensuring that Associa Cares raises the funds necessary to help those in need.

During the two-week period beginning October 24, 2020, participants can complete the physical activity of their choice, wherever and however they prefer. Whether participants are walking, skating, swimming, or biking to complete their 5K, they have until November 7, 2020 to cross the finish line. Associa encourages individuals and vendors wanting to help raise awareness and crucial funds for Associa Cares’ disaster relief efforts to participate. Competing participants have the opportunity to win prizes and help a great cause in the process.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to find a virtual way to continue to further the important work of Associa Cares and the impact it makes on both client and non-client communities while staying safe,” stated Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa regional vice president. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to continue the tradition of helping those in need by raising the critical funds Associa Cares needs to support families impacted by disaster."

For questions about the event and to learn how to participate, contact Marjo Miles at marjo.miles@associa.us.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com