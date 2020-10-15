National assembly predicts challenges in coming days

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - National Assembly will work hard to pass the four important laws during the Fourth Legislative Session of the IV Legislature, said Thursday in Luanda its Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos. ,

"In view of the current pandemic context that Angola and the World are experiencing, forcing adjustments in certain policies, the coming days will be of many challenges for the Assembly, which will strive to find solutions to the problems that the country faces", said Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the Fourth Session of the Parliamentary Year 2020/2021, marked by the State of the Nation Address, delivered by the Head of State Joao Lourenço, the Speaker mentioned various challenges that lie ahead.

He referred, among others, to the approval of the 2021 General State Budget (OGE) laws; the conclusion of the Municipal Legislative Package, the Penal Code and the Financial System, particularly that of Financial Institutions.

He stressed that the country must equip itself with legal instruments to meet the collective needs.

For this reason, the National Assembly Speaker went on, the commitment is also focused on supporting the structural reforms of the State currently underway, at a time of greater reconciliation of the space for dialogue between all the living forces of the Nation.

According to him, the National Assembly, being a plural and representative space, must also assume an attitude that awakens the importance and sense of dialogue in civil society and citizens.

He recalled that the Angolan Parliament, in the 2019/2020 legislative session, passed laws that allowed the Executive Branch to carry out, without major problems, the fundamental and urgent tasks due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The approved diplomas helped to speed up our economy, supporting the process of its diversification, creating conditions for the attractiveness of national and foreign private investments”, he stressed.

Angolan democracy, noted the Parliamentary leader , although young, is very promising and has already accumulated many gains and experiences.

He recalled that the National Assembly, with the same sense of responsibility and a positive attitude, should always renew and express its willingness to keep the relationship of cooperation and institutional interdependence alive with the other powers of the State.

"We reiterate our full openness and availability for fruitful institutional cooperation, always aiming at the noblest interests of the Angolan State", concluded the Speaker of the Angolan Parliament.