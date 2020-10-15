Angola committed to peace in Africa

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - Angolan President João Lourenço reiterated the country's commitment, as an important actor, to peace keeping and security in Africa.,

João Lourenço was addressing the State of the Nation at the opening of the VI Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly in Luanda.

He defended a good neighborly foreign policy, respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States.

Angola continues to attach particular importance to its multilateral relationship, mainly through its role as a member of regional and continental organisations, such as the African Union, Southern African Development Communities, Economic States of Central Africa and the Great Lakes.

The President said that the country will assume the presidency of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) in 2021 and formalised its candidacy to the international French speaking (OIF) and English (Commonwealth) organisations.

The Angolan Head of State also reaffirmed the commitment to the integration of Angolan staff in regional and international organisations.

João Lourenço highlighted the support and management of at least nine thousand Angolans stranded abroad, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, as well as the repatriation of part of them, despite financial difficulties.