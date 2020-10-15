Hub on Campus Apartments Commits to Philanthropy and Mental Wellness

Off-Campus Student Apartments Explores Holistic Activation of Resident Volunteerism in Local Communities and Gifts 500 Annual Subscriptions to Headspace, a Meditation App

October 14, 2020 Hub On Campus, the flagship brand of Core Spaces, offering best-in-class lifestyle student housing across the country, announces its initiative to enhance resident involvement in their communities by making philanthropic opportunities convenient through the Hub on Campus hospitality platform, Hub Lifestyle - transforming the way students experience college. A more holistic and relevant way to connect young donors and volunteers with the causes they care about most requires redefining the philanthropic process. This initiative further builds on one of Hub Lifestyle’s five pillars: Community – investing in every city that it calls home with a commitment to adding value for its neighbors.

Both Hub on Campus properties in Lexington, Kentucky are encouraging resident participation with community reward points when they show their registration to fundraise for beloved Dance Blue, supporting Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic, of which Hub has been a sponsor for the past three years. Additionally, Hub on Campus will continue exploring partnerships with local organizations to provide funding to create or expand summer camp programs for children in underserved communities with the experience of summer camp, modeled from Chicago-based non-profit organization Camp Out for Kids.

Community is all about connection, and the Hub is committed to investing in its communities. According to several surveys, people in their early twenties statistically have the lowest rate of volunteerism. “With our student housing apartments nationwide, we have an opportunity to strengthen our neighborhoods by providing them with collective resources – not just financially but through volunteerism,” says Marc Lifshin, Founder and CEO of Core Spaces. “We see an opportunity to expand on personal development while activating community-building for our residents.”

As part of Hub Lifestyle’s Wellness pillar, Hub is giving away 500 1-year subscriptions to Headspace as an added resource to better support residents across the country manage their day-to-day challenges in addition to the stresses from the pandemic. Mental health issues have significantly risen, and “a second wave” of mental health devastation is an imminent threat to Americans. Feelings of anxiety, stress, and exhaustion have impacted millions. “By focusing on our brand pillars, integrating Community and Wellness, we are doing everything we can to keep connecting with and caring for our people,” says Lifshin.

